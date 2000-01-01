110: The Arkansas-Patriots connection with Bret Bielema; Welker vs Edelman
Share on
Phil Perry’s interview with Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema, who has funneled his college players — James White, Trey Flowers, and others — to the Patriots. The interview explores his connection to Bill Belichick, why his players are attractive to the Patriots, and more. Perry and Tom E. Curran also debate which receiver was better for the Patriots: Wes Welker or Julian Edelman.
May 22, 10:50 PM
You need to be logged in to post a comment