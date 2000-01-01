The right time to call up Rafael Devers?

0:13 - The Red Sox have called up third baseman Rafael Devers. Lou Merloni, Evan Drellich, and Jared Carrabis discuss if this is the right time to bring up their top prospect and if they should still trade for another veteran third baseman.

7:02 - Pablo Sandoval says he regrets not resigning with the Giants when he was a free agent in 2015. Jared Carrabis shows his disdain for the third baseman.

11:39 - The guys discuss Dan Shaughnessy’s new report about what actually happened between David Price and Dennis Eckersley on the team flight.

16:41 - Merloni, Drellich, and Carrabis revisit the Yankees trade for Todd Frazier and debate if the Red Sox should consider going over the luxury tax.