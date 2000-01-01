Jared Carrabis' Farewell Episode

0:14 - Lou Merloni, Evan Drellich, and Jared Carrabis talk about David Price's comments to the media on Saturday about his altercation with Dennis Eckersley, and how Price and the Red Sox handled the whole situation.

6:36 - The Yankees and the Rays have been making moves to bolster their roster before the trade deadline. The Red Sox have traded for Eduardo Nunez. Are they going to make another move before Monday's trade deadline?

11:06 - The guys discuss Dustin Pedroia's comment on leadership in the clubhouse and if he needs to continue to be a vocal leader for this Red Sox team.

17:10 - Jared Carrabis is leaving and moving to New York for Barstool Sports. Before he goes, we take a look back at his most memorable moments from the show.