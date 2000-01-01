Episode 118: Curran/Perry on first impressions from Patriots preseason games, Jerod Mayo on what was the most talented roster he had with Patriots

3:00 Dont’a Hightower returning to Patriots off the PUP list, will he be ready to be ‘all systems go’ going forward.

6:20 Was the eclipse worth all the hype?

10:40 Should the Patriots poor offensive line performance against Houston worry fans?

15:50 What were our impressions of Cyrus Jones against Texans

19:00 impressions of Jimmy Garoppolo so far during preseason

20:00 Which players are in danger of being cut?

36:00 Jerod Mayo tells Tom E. Curran that he needs to meditate

38:30 Jerod weighs in on whether the hit on Odell Beckham was a ‘dirty hit’

42:30 Does Jerod think that the 2013 TJ Ward hit on Rob Gronkowski was a ‘dirty hit’

43:30 Should there be an etiquette for how physical preseason games should be in the NFL?

47:00 Jerod breaks down how Bill Belichick does a different technique that most NFL teams during the draft, and how it has paid off.

51:00 Who was the most talented roster the patriots had while Jerod Mayo was playing?

54:00 Will the NFL ever turn back into the ‘old style’ of football?