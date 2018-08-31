The Long Hard Road to Convicting Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of Rape

A Delhi trial court convicted former BJP MLA from Unnao’s Bangarmau, Kuldeep Singh Sengar for the rape of a minor, on 16 December.

But the road to his conviction has been one filled with hurdles, pain and loss for the 19-year-old rape survivor. The story has seen many twists and turns, and Sengar is now staring at a minimum sentence of 20 years to life.

Two years after Kuldeep Sengar raped the minor girl at his home in UP’s Unnao, a year and a half after her father died in judicial custody and she tried to set herself on fire in front of the UP CM’s office….SIX months after a speeding truck killed her aunts and left her AND her lawyer fighting for their lives…the 19 year old rape survivor finally got justice…and Kuldeep Sengar was convicted of the crime, on 16 December.