Jharkhand Results: Why is Modi Magic Not Working in States?
Dec 23, 04:33 PM
Are national issues like NRC-CAA or Ram Mandir being able to dictate votes in the state elections?
If we have to go by what the Jharkhand state assembly election results are saying, the state has voted against anti-incumbency and ousted the BJP despite the rhetoric that came from star campaigners like Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls this year, after Haryana and Maharashtra and the magic hasn't quite worked for the BJP beyond the general elections this year.
What worked for the Mahagathbandhan in Jharkhand and what didn't work for the BJP – and the incumbent state chief minister Raghubar Das? Tune in to The Big Story where we decode what the numbers from Jharkhand mean.
Producer and Host: Shorbori Purkayastha
Editor: Shelly Walia
Also Read: Exclusive: CCTV Footage Shows Police Vandalism in Muzaffarnagar
