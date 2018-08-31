NPR Explained: What It Is and Why It’s Basically NRC Rebranded

What is the National Population Register or the NPR? Is it connected to the nationwide National Register of Citizens AKA the NRC? Or the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, which excludes refugees based on religion?

Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would like you to believe the NPR, NRC, and by extension the CAA aren’t connected. But, in a nutshell, yes, yes they are.

How are they linked? How are they different? That’s what we’ll explore in this podcast.

And we’ll answer the question, many critics have put forward – That is this an attempt by the govt to sneak NRC in through the backdoor, after seeing the scale of protests that have happened across the country over CAA and NRC?





That’s what we’ll find out.



Guests: Srinivas Kodali, Researcher - Data, Governance and Internet

Gautam Bhatia, Supreme Court Lawyer

Tushar Gandhi, Journalist and Great Grandson of Mahatma Gandhi



Host & Producer: Vishnu Gopinath



Editor: Shelly Walia