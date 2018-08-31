The Big Roundup: All The Biggest Headlines of 2019!
Dec 31, 12:01 PM
2019 saw a lot of big stories hit the headlines. From the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, the BJP’s return to power, the abrogation of Article 370 and even the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya dispute.
Today we bring you all the biggest things that happened and made headlines in 2019.
Hosts: Shorbori Purkayastha & Vishnu Gopinath
Producer: Shorbori Purkayastha
Editor: Shelly Walia
