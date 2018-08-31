General Rawat Becomes India's First Chief of Defence Staff - What Does It Mean?

General Bipin Rawat, was set to hang up his spurs and retire from the Indian Army on 31 December, having served as its chief for 3 whole years.

However, just a day before that, with one notification, Modi government ensured General Rawat gets to wear his olive green uniform for a few more years. But this time, as India’s newest and first CDS AKA Chief of Defence Staff, the first position of its kind in the country's armed forces.

This new role allows Gen. Rawat to don not just one, but two hats - one as permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee which has the chiefs of the three services as members, and the other of the head of the newly created Department of Military Affairs (DMA) in the Defence ministry.

What does Rawat’s appointment as CDS mean? What changes will take place in the Indian Military? And what challenges lie ahead for him?

Guests: Lt. General(Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain,

Commodore C Uday Bhaskar, Director, Society for Policy Studies

Manoj Joshi, Strategic Affairs Analyst & Distinguished Fellow, Observer Research Foundation

Host & Producer: Vishnu Gopinath

Editor: Jaskirat Singh Bawa