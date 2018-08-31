Students Want JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar Sacked, But Where is He?
Jan 07, 12:12 PM
It’s been two days since the violent attack inside the JNU campus on students and professors took place, which left more than 20 people critically injured.
But where is Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar — the Vice-Chancellor of JNU in the middle of this crisis?
He had tweeted on the night of 5 December when the attack had happened. But despite the gravity of the kind of attack that took place with lathis rods and stones, Jagadesh Kumar has not given interviews, or so much as even met the injured people.
Given the grim situation in the campus, the JNUSU and the JNUTA have demanded for the VC to be sacked. So when will the VC take stock of what happened in the campus in front of the security personnel and the Delhi police?
Tune in to The Big Story where we talk about the controversies that have marred M Jagadesh Kumar’s tenure as JNU’s Vice-Chancellor.
Also Listen to: How Did JNU Violence Happen Despite Security Presence?
References:
References:
- JNU Protests Continue: Why The Partial Fee Rollback isn’t Enough
- Last-minute decision to back VC derailed JNU peace formula
- Ex HRD Secy Subrahmanyam calls JNU violence unacceptable
- Do not precipitate, do not go after students: HRD to JNU
- Video of ABVP member assaulting AISA student shared by journalists as Left parties attacking ABVP
Producer and Host: Shorbori Purkayastha
Editor: Jaskirat Singh Bawa
Music: Big Bang Fuzz
Listen to The Big Story podcast on:
Apple: https://apple.co/2AYdLIl
Saavn: http://bit.ly/2oix78C
Google Podcasts: http://bit.ly/2ntMV7S
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2IyLAUQ
Deezer: http://bit.ly/2Vrf5Ng
Castbox: http://bit.ly/2VqZ9ur