Students Want JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar Sacked, But Where is He?

It’s been two days since the violent attack inside the JNU campus on students and professors took place, which left more than 20 people critically injured.





But where is Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar — the Vice-Chancellor of JNU in the middle of this crisis?





He had tweeted on the night of 5 December when the attack had happened. But despite the gravity of the kind of attack that took place with lathis rods and stones, Jagadesh Kumar has not given interviews, or so much as even met the injured people.





Given the grim situation in the campus, the JNUSU and the JNUTA have demanded for the VC to be sacked. So when will the VC take stock of what happened in the campus in front of the security personnel and the Delhi police?





Tune in to The Big Story where we talk about the controversies that have marred M Jagadesh Kumar’s tenure as JNU’s Vice-Chancellor.







Producer and Host: Shorbori Purkayastha

Editor: Jaskirat Singh Bawa



Music: Big Bang Fuzz



