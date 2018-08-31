Nirbhaya Rape & Murder: Will the Four Rape Convicts Be Hanged?
Jan 09, 02:09 PM
It was a story that shocked the world. The brutality of the crime STILL sends shivers down our spine, seven years since it happened in December 2012.
It was the case that brought thousands to the street in protest, and truly showed the pitiful condition of women’s safety in India. The Nirbhaya case.
It was also the case that led to a slew of new laws for women’s safety and sexual violence. And now, more than 7 years since it took place, the case has finally reached its climactic conclusion.
The four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder will be hanged till their deaths in Tihar Jail on 22 January, as per the orders of Delhi’s Patiala House court on 7 January.
Now one of the convicts has filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court.
What are the legal remedies left for the four convicts?
Guests: Vakasha Sachdev, Legal Editor, The Quint
Host & Producer: Vishnu Gopinath
Editor: Shelly Walia
Vakasha Sachdev
Additional Reading:
Nirbhaya Convicts to be Hanged on 22 January; Leaders Hail Verdict
Executing Nirbhaya Convicts Will Send a Loud Msg: Hangman Pawan
Nirbhaya Case: First Curative Petition Filed in SC by Vinay Sharma
Additional Reading:
