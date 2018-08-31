‘Internet Our Basic Right’: Why SC Verdict on Kashmir is Important

Are the indefinite restrictions that have been put in place in Kashmir by the Centre since the past five months legal? A Supreme Court verdict finally has given some clarity on what the government can and cannot do in Kashmir.





It’s been more than 150 days of no internet and repetitive orders of section 144 in several areas since the abrogation of article 370. But on 10 January, Friday, an SC headed by Justice Ramanna directed the J&K administration to review the internet suspension and all section 144 orders within a week’s time.





The verdict hasn’t really struck down the restrictions in Kashmir in any way but why it’s still an important verdict is because it lays down the laws on which the legality of this kind restriction can be assessed.









Host and Producer: Shorbori Purkayastha

Reporter: Vakasha Sachdev

Editor: Shelly Walia



Music: Big Bang Fuzz



