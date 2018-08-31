Delhi Polls: Will CAA Protests Affect AAP’s Popularity in Delhi?

The national capital has been seething with protests against the Citizenship Act since December with no signs of quietening down –– and with that in the background, Delhi is heading towards the state assembly polls on 8 February. The BJP has a clear stance in support of the citizenship law, Congress is vocally against it, but where does AAP stand exactly?
Delhi is not really a proper state but this 70 seat assembly is expected to reflect the mood of the nation. So how much will these protests impact in how Delhi votes? Will CAA protests and police brutality in the capital be on the minds of Delhi voters when they vote for assembly elections on 8 February? Tune in to The Big Story!
Host and Producer: Shorbori Purkayastha
Guests: Aditya Menon, Political Editor at The Quint