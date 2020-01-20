What Are The Challenges Ahead For New BJP President JP Nadda?

This was the scene at the BJP’s headquarters at 11 Ashoka Road in Delhi, as Jagat Prakash Nadda was unanimously elected as the party’s new President.
Nadda succeeds Amit Shah as the BJP’s President. He was selected as the BJP’s working president in May 2019, when Shah was appointed Home Minister, and formally became the BJP’s president on 20 January 2020.
But Nadda’s election to the post of BJP’s party president, comes after Amit Shah’s very successful run as President, and comes at a time when India is GRIPPED by protests.
Is his election as BJP President just the beginning of the challenge ahead of him? And will he be able to fill the void left by Amit Shah in the BJP’s machine?
Let’s find out.
I’m Vishnu Gopinath. Today I’m joined by political commentator Amitabh Tiwari and author and senior journalist Nilanjan Mukopadhyay.
We’re going to tell you everything you need to know about the BJP’s new president JP Nadda, and what lies in store for him in the coming months.
Guests:
Nilanjan Mukopadhyay, Journalist and Author
Amitabh Tiwari, Political Commentator
Host and Producer:
Vishnu Gopinath