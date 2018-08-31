How Did “Rambhakt” Gopal Have The Gall to Shoot at Students & Protesters?

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been on a communal overdrive ahead of the Delhi elections. And this was just one example, earlier this week, when campaigning for a BJP candidate, Anurag Thakur, who is a Minister of State for finance, was caught on camera at a rally in North West Delhi chanting this slogan, calling for people to “gun down traitors.”
Though he was pulled down from the party's list of star campaigners for the elections, the video was widely seen and share on social media.
It was against this backdrop, on 30 January, that a 19-year-old man, who later identified himself as “Ram Bhagat” or “Rambhakt” Gopal to the Delhi Police, brandished his gun at a march near Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia – and then opened fired at students and protestors, injuring a journalism student of the University – Shadab Najar.
And the Delhi police?
It is safe to say that the police were only spurred into action after the shots were fired, with no sense of urgency.
Guests: Aamna Asif, 3rd year student, Jamia Milia Islamia
Garvita Khybri, Correspondent, The Quint
Aditya Menon, Political Editor, The Quint
Host and Producer: Vishnu Gopinath
Editor: Shelly Walia
Music: Big Bang Fuzz