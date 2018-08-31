4 Days, 3 Shootings — Rise of Gun Culture Before Delhi Polls?

Four days and three consecutive firings in the capital. What precedence is Delhi setting with the kind of lawlessness that we’ve witnessed in the past few days?



The Delhi Assembly elections are barely days away and the city has probably not been so charged up in the recent years as it is now. We have the ongoing protests against NRC and CAA in Shaheen Bagh on one side, but the other thing that is adding fuel to this charged up atmosphere is a trend of shooting.



It started with a minor waiving a gun on 30 January at protesters in Jamia. And then two more incidents followed like a chain reaction on 1st February in Shaheen Bagh, and then on the night of 2nd February in Jamia again.



Two of the gunmen have been apprehended, but the question is what is driving Delhi to its edge so close to the election season? What is triggering this gun culture in the capital of the country now at this point of time? Who is responsible for the deteriorating law and order? Tune in to The Big Story!



Producer and Host: Shorbori Purkayastha

Guests: Vikram Singh, Retired IPS officer

Dr Tara Kartha, Distinguished Fellow at Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies

Aditya Menon, Political Editor, The Quint

