Coronavirus Cases in India: Avoid Fake News, Here Are The Facts!

“Good News! Corona Virus(sic) can be cured by ONE bowl of freshly boiled garlic water. Old Chinese doctor has proven it’s(sic) efficacy.”
That was the beginning of a message doing the rounds on Whatsapp this week.
The message was circulated widely, shared hundreds if not thousands of times. The message, is also fake, and there’s no evidence to show that garlic water protects from the Coronavirus.
The fear around the novel Coronavirus, has led to dozens of similar fake news stories or whatsapp forwards. Left unchecked these messages spread misinformation, and can even be life-threatening.
So today we’re separating fact from fake news. AND SO WE ARE TELLING YOU What is the reality around the Coronavirus now? How deadly is it? How many people have been killed by it? And are Indians at risk?
Today we’re joined by Dr. Suranjit Chatterjee and Kritika Goel, The head of The Quint’s WebQoof initiative, to walk us through to the facts.Guests: Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Apollo Hospitals
Kritika Goel, WebQoof Lead, The Quint