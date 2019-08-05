No Trial, No Bail: What PSA Charges Mean for Mufti and Abdullah
The centre may say all is well, and give tours to foreign delegates in Kashmir in an attempt to prove normalcy, but not only are leaders of the opposition parties in Kashmir continually being placed under detentions, but Kashmir is under a near total clampdown since the bifurcation of the state.
What is this this draconian Public Safety Act or PSA? Why have Kashmiri political leaders been charged under the PSA now, six months after the clampdown on Kashmir? Tune in to The Big Story for more!
Producer and Host: Shorbori Purkayastha
Guests: Iltija Mufti, Daughter of Mehbooba Mufti
Vakasha Sachdev, Legal Editor, The Quint
Editor: Shelly Walia