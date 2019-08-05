No Trial, No Bail: What PSA Charges Mean for Mufti and Abdullah

Feb 07, 01:17 PM
First six months under preventive detentions, with no access to public life or the internet, and now charges under the draconian Public Safety Act - that’s what’s happening to opposition leaders and former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti since the Abrogation of Article 370 six months back on 5 August 2019.

The centre may say all is well, and give tours to foreign delegates in Kashmir in an attempt to prove normalcy, but not only are leaders of the opposition parties in Kashmir continually being placed under detentions, but Kashmir is under a near total clampdown since the bifurcation of the state.

What is this this draconian Public Safety Act or PSA? Why have Kashmiri political leaders been charged under the PSA now, six months after the clampdown on Kashmir? Tune in to The Big Story for more!

