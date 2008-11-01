Autosport National - Ben Drives The McLaren 720S GT3
Apr 21, 10:58 AM
Today we’re bringing you another edition of the Autosport National Podcast.
Stefan Mackley (National Deputy Editor, Autosport) is joined by Ben Anderson (Editor, GP Racing) who is fresh from track testing the McLaren 720S GT3.
Also on the show today is Stephen Lickorish (National Editor, Autosport) to talk about Knockhill Motor Sports Club's Super Lap Scotland series, bringing trackday drivers into the world of competition.
Plus, Stefan speaks to Caterham ace Danny Winstanley and we hear from Nadine Lewis from British Motorsports Marshals Club about how the pandemic is affecting the work of the orange army.
- James Newbold writes about the lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing, as he looks back in detail at the Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, and compares that situation to what happened when the six Premier League clubs all pulled out of the proposed Super League.
- Oriol Puigdemont asks what Marc Marquez has to do to get back to his best?
- And our sister title GP Racing on how an “overwhelming” McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve
