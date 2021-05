Autosport National - Ben Drives The McLaren 720S GT3

Don't miss out! Get half price access to our extensive and exclusive coverage of motorsport from around the world, join Autosport Plus today. Details below.Today we’re bringing you another edition of the Autosport National Podcast.Stefan Mackley (National Deputy Editor, Autosport) is joined by Ben Anderson (Editor, GP Racing) who is fresh from track testing the McLaren 720S GT3.Also on the show today is Stephen Lickorish (National Editor, Autosport) to talk about Knockhill Motor Sports Club's Super Lap Scotland series, bringing trackday drivers into the world of competition.Plus, Stefan speaks to Caterham ace Danny Winstanley and we hear from Nadine Lewis from British Motorsports Marshals Club about how the pandemic is affecting the work of the orange army.Here's what you can see right now on Autosport Plus