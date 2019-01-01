Emilia Romagna GP Practice Report

Apr 16, 04:35 PM
Formula 1 is back in Italy! Valtteri Bottas led Lewis Hamilton in second practice for Formula 1’s 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, while Max Verstappen missed most of the session after stopping on-track.

We discuss all of that and more. The Autosport Podcast is presented by Ariana Bravo alongside Jonathan Noble (F1 Editor, Motorsport.com)

