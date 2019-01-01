Emilia Romagna GP Practice Report
Apr 16, 04:35 PM
Formula 1 is back in Italy! Valtteri Bottas led Lewis Hamilton in second practice for Formula 1’s 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, while Max Verstappen missed most of the session after stopping on-track.
We discuss all of that and more. The Autosport Podcast is presented by Ariana Bravo alongside Jonathan Noble (F1 Editor, Motorsport.com)
We discuss all of that and more. The Autosport Podcast is presented by Ariana Bravo alongside Jonathan Noble (F1 Editor, Motorsport.com)