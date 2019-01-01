Max Verstappen Interview - This Week's Autosport Magazine

Apr 12, 11:19 AM

Formula 1 fans have known for a long time that Verstappen has the speed to challenge for world titles. Now he seems to have the car with Red Bull’s RB16B, the one question that remains is: can he rein himself in to avoid throwing crucial points away in a championship fight?



Verstappen has never won a title in car racing but, as he tells Alex Kalinauckas, he has done so in karting. Knowing when to go for a gap and when not, a balance Lewis Hamilton regularly finds, could be vital in a season-long fight against the reigning champion.



But it’s clearly something the Dutchman has thought about and he believes it will be easier to fight for a crown in a competitive car than sniping for wins in a slower one.



Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) spoke to Max, and discusses his chat with Kevin Turner (Chief Editor, Autosport) and Ben Anderson (Editor, GP Racing).