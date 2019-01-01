Autosport Rally - Catie Munnings on Extreme E and her rally career
Apr 23, 11:44 AM
Today we're taking a look at some of the early action at WRC Croatia Rally 2021 including Friday morning drama after just a few kilometres.
But first up we're joined by former European Rally Champion, Extreme E driver for Andretti United and Red Bull athlete, Catie Munnings.
She talks about how the world or rallying coped with the pandemic, how her move to Extreme E happened and also her family background in rallying.
