Extreme E: Alejandro Agag says the world is now ready to listen

Apr 29, 10:52 AM
Alejandro Agag is celebrated as a pioneer of sustainable motorsport having created not one, but two electric racing series from scratch.

Earlier this month he staged the inaugural Extreme E event, while Formula E is thriving in its seventh season. For the latest #ThinkingForward interview with motorsport’s leaders, we ask Agag how he sees Extreme E evolving and whether he believes that motorsport has successfully taken the opportunity of the coronavirus crisis to reshape itself for the future?

Subscribe

 

Next

Top Episodes

Related Episodes

Download audio QRCode