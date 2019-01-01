Extreme E: Alejandro Agag says the world is now ready to listen

Alejandro Agag is celebrated as a pioneer of sustainable motorsport having created not one, but two electric racing series from scratch.



Earlier this month he staged the inaugural Extreme E event, while Formula E is thriving in its seventh season. For the latest #ThinkingForward interview with motorsport’s leaders, we ask Agag how he sees Extreme E evolving and whether he believes that motorsport has successfully taken the opportunity of the coronavirus crisis to reshape itself for the future?