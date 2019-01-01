Portuguese GP Review
May 02, 09:35 PM
Don't miss out! Get half price access to our extensive and exclusive coverage of motorsport from around the world, join Autosport Plus today. Details below.
The third episode of the 2021 Championship soap opera was certainly on script, even if it wasn't full of dramatic performances. The battle at the front saw the lead change several times and continued the Mercedes vs Red Bull storyline. Further down the midfield we saw plenty of DRS-assisted overtakes and impressive drives.
On the podcast today Ariana Bravo is joined by Jonathan Noble (F1 Editor, Motorsport.com), Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport) and Jake Boxall-Legge (Technical Editor, Autosport).
Here's what you can see right now on Autosport Plus …
* Gary Watkins writes about what to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era
* Jonathan Noble looks at the biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments
* And how the Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem
The third episode of the 2021 Championship soap opera was certainly on script, even if it wasn't full of dramatic performances. The battle at the front saw the lead change several times and continued the Mercedes vs Red Bull storyline. Further down the midfield we saw plenty of DRS-assisted overtakes and impressive drives.
On the podcast today Ariana Bravo is joined by Jonathan Noble (F1 Editor, Motorsport.com), Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport) and Jake Boxall-Legge (Technical Editor, Autosport).
Here's what you can see right now on Autosport Plus …
* Gary Watkins writes about what to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era
* Jonathan Noble looks at the biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments
* And how the Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem
We think it's the best motorsport writing out there, but judge for yourself with half price access. New subscribers who sign up today can use the promo code PODCAST during checkout to save 50% off their first payment.
Go to Autosport.com/plus and click ‘Sign In’ at the top of the page, then use promo code PODCAST for that 50% discount. Thanks for listening today, we’ll be back soon.