Your Complete Guide To BTCC and FIA F3 This Weekend

As the 2021 motorsport seasons ramps up, and resembles something more conventional compared to the disruption last year, there are two exciting series getting underway with racing this weekend.



Thruxton hosts the start of the British Touring Car Championship. Whilst the FIA Formula 3 Championship returns to Barcelona for the first of seven events this year.



Tom Howard is your host today as Marcus Simmons (Deputy Editor, Autosport) and Megan White (News Editor, Autosport) run through everything you need to know to enjoy this weekend's action.