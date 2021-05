Spanish GP Review

Don't miss out! Get half price access to our extensive and exclusive coverage of motorsport from around the world, join Autosport Plus today. Details below.Formula 1’s return to Barcelona can elicit a few groans from the fans who think it’s a race which doesn’t provide any action. But the winner of today’s Grand Prix executed a bold strategy and had the ability to turn in a series of hot laps on fresh tyres. It might not be voted the race of the season, but we thoroughly enjoyed the battle up front and plenty more down the grid.