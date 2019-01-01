Spanish GP Review





Formula 1's return to Barcelona can elicit a few groans from the fans who think it's a race which doesn't provide any action. But the winner of today's Grand Prix executed a bold strategy and had the ability to turn in a series of hot laps on fresh tyres. It might not be voted the race of the season, but we thoroughly enjoyed the battle up front and plenty more down the grid.

On the podcast today Ariana Bravo is joined by Stuart Codling (Executive Editor, GP Racing), Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport) and Jess McFadyen (Director of Digtial Strategy, Motorsport Network).



