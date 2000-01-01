Interview: Sportscar racing legend Tom Kristensen

Sportscar racing legend Tom Kristensen is a special guest in the latest episode of the Autosport podcast, discussing the Dane's remarkable career across multiple categories.



The most successful driver in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours and the Sebring 12 Hours, Kristensen won Formula 3 titles in Germany and Japan in his early days and also won races in the domestic touring car championships of Britain, Germany and Japan.



Retired since 2014, Kristensen has now released his memoirs in English, with contributing chapters from esteemed journalists including Autosport's sportscar correspondent Gary Watkins - who reported on each of Kristensen's Le Mans victories and was part of his pit crew during a British Touring Car Championship race at Silverstone in 2000.



Joining Watkins and Autosport Plus editor James Newbold, Kristensen discusses a range of topics including how his 'Big 9' manifesto shaped his team interactions, his determination to race at the 2007 Le Mans 24 Hours after a violent DTM shunt at Hockenheim, why he's at peace with missing out on Formula 1 and his thoughts on the future of sportscar racing



