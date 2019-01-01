Preview: British GT and BRDC British F3
May 18, 01:27 PM
Today we're looking ahead to the start of two categories at the top level of British national racing - British GP and BRDC British F3. Both championships are due to start at Brands Hatch this weekend.
Joining Stephen Lickorish is James Newbold (Plus Editor, Autosport) and Stefan Mackley (Deputy National Editor, Autosport).
