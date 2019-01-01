Can Alonso Win A Third Title?

Alonso’s tricky start to the 2021 campaign with Alpine has raised some question marks but, as the Spaniard tells Alex Kalinauckas in our cover interview for Autosport Magazine, it’s far too early to know where Alonso really stands. Even drivers that have just changed teams have found it hard to adapt and Alonso has had two years out of F1.

As Alonso points out, it seems only fair and sensible to give him more time. It’s quite possible that Alpine’s progress and the state of F1 following the rule changes for 2022 will have a bigger impact on how realistic his aim is.



