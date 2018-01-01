Indy 500 Preview with race winner Will Power

Much has been made of the fact that there are nine former winners in the 33 cars qualified for this weekend’s 105th running of the Indianapolis 500. They are Juan Pablo Montoya, Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato, Will Power and Simon Pagenaud, who between them have 13 victories at the iconic 2.5-mile superspeedway. Today we talk to one of those on the Autosport Podcast.

Charles Bradley (Editor-in-Chief, Will Power to preview the 200 miles and 500 laps of action this weekend. (Editor-in-Chief, motorsport.com ) and David Malsher (U.S. Editor, motorsport.com ) are joined by 2018 champto preview the 200 miles and 500 laps of action this weekend.