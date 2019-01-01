George Russell's F1 Future

Alex Kalinauckas recently sat down with one of Formula One's up-and-coming drivers, Williams racer and Mercedes junior driver George Russell.



On the podcast today we're going through that interview and picking out some of the highlights from George about the season so far, and also his wider ambitions in Formula 1. Will he be at Mercedes in 2022? Would he spend another year in the Williams? And does his future rest in the hands of whether Lewis chooses to stop racing? If he does race for the team next year, could he beat Lewis in a fight across a whole season?



The Autosport magazine cover feature theme this week also looks at how George coped with jumping in to Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes in Bahrain last year, and of course his infamous crash with Valteri Bottas earlier this season. Joining Alex on the podcast today is Kevin Turner (Chief Editor, Autosport) and Jake Boxall-Legge (Technical Editor, Autosport).