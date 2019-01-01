Episode 340 - Theo Kogan (Lunachicks, Theo and the Skyscrapers)

The whole house has been excited for this one! This week on the show Damian is joined by his family's favourite: The Lunachicks' THEO KOGAN! Listen in as the two talk growing up punk in New York City! From silent tours with Dinosaur Jr, to finding out you may be a Warzone Woman, to falling in love on a Troma movie set: THIS IS NOT TO BE MISSED!



& DON’T MISS the FANTASTIC new Lunachicks' book Fallopian Rhapsody, out now on Hachette!



Also Touched On:



Changing Lauren and Damian's lives





What is Pigfuck music?





Growing up in the Bad Apple





Musical Youth at the Ritz





The Dead Boys Reunion





Lux Interior beating a kid up with a mic stand





Wendy O’Williams and Manowar





NYHC shows





Watching the fights at CBGBs





“Are we Warzone Women now?”





Working with Don Fury





Drea and Theo’s favourite side effect of the violence





Gary Oldman gets beaten down





Ragging Slab





Freak with Howie Pyro





Not hearing Dino Jr. until touring with them





Frightwig: like when Jim ate the hash brownies on Taxi





Todd Phillips directs a Black Light Rainbow video?!





Falling in love on a Troma movie set



& SO MUCH MORE!!!!





