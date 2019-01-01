Episode 340 - Theo Kogan (Lunachicks, Theo and the Skyscrapers)
Jun 11, 01:03 PM
The whole house has been excited for this one! This week on the show Damian is joined by his family's favourite: The Lunachicks' THEO KOGAN! Listen in as the two talk growing up punk in New York City! From silent tours with Dinosaur Jr, to finding out you may be a Warzone Woman, to falling in love on a Troma movie set: THIS IS NOT TO BE MISSED!
& DON’T MISS the FANTASTIC new Lunachicks' book Fallopian Rhapsody, out now on Hachette!
Also Touched On:
Changing Lauren and Damian's lives
& DON’T MISS the FANTASTIC new Lunachicks' book Fallopian Rhapsody, out now on Hachette!
Also Touched On:
Changing Lauren and Damian's lives
What is Pigfuck music?
Growing up in the Bad Apple
Musical Youth at the Ritz
The Dead Boys Reunion
Lux Interior beating a kid up with a mic stand
Wendy O’Williams and Manowar
NYHC shows
Watching the fights at CBGBs
“Are we Warzone Women now?”
Working with Don Fury
Drea and Theo’s favourite side effect of the violence
Gary Oldman gets beaten down
Ragging Slab
Freak with Howie Pyro
Not hearing Dino Jr. until touring with them
Frightwig: like when Jim ate the hash brownies on Taxi
Todd Phillips directs a Black Light Rainbow video?!
Falling in love on a Troma movie set
& SO MUCH MORE!!!!
BROUGHT TO YOU BY VANS