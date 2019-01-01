The Changes Ferrari Is Making To Bring 2022 Glory

The cover feature for this week’s Autosport magazine is all about Ferrari. After recording their worst F1 campaign in 40 years, 2020 is firmly in their rear view mirror. But is it too early to say Ferrari is back?



On the podcast today Alex Kalinauckas charts the Ferrari resurgence with Kevin Turner (Chief Editor, Autosport) and Jake Boxall-Legge (Technical Editor, Autosport).