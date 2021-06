The 2021 French GP at Circuit Paul Ricard provided a far more exciting event than many fans anticipated. There was action throughout the field and some of the best drives were barely covered by the TV coverage, but we’ve got all the stories you need to know. Ariana Bravo is joined by Stuart Codling (Executive Editor, GP Racing), Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport) and Jess McFadyen (Director of Digital Strategy, Motorsport Network) to discuss.