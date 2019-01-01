Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver
Jul 11, 10:00 PM
Pedro Rodriguez was killed 50 years ago this week, robbing Mexico of its brightest motor racing talent. A master of the Porsche 917, he had become one of the world’s top drivers, widely respected for his wet-weather ability and versatility across Formula 1 and sportscars.
Dicussing his talent and career today are Autosport and Motorsport.com's Tom Howard, with our Chief Editor Kevin Turner.
