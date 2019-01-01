British GP Preview with Derek Warwick

Today we're joined be ex-F1 driver, Le Mans winner and long-time BRDC President Derek Warwick.



Derek joins Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) and Kevin Turner (Chief Editor, Autosport) to preview the British Grand Prix this weekend. They look at the three British hopes in Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and George Russell. Derek also talks about his experiences as a steward and in particular the recent time penalties awarded at the Austrian GP.