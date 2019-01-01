British GP Qualifying Report

The crowds filled the Silverstone grandstands at the British Grand Prix as part of a trial project to re-open sporting events, and they saw plenty of action. That's because this weekend sees qualifying move to a Friday evening, which dictates the starting grid for Saturday's Sprint qualifying race. Whilst today wasn’t an official pole position (that honour goes to the winner of tomorrow’s race) it certainly had all the tension of a typical shootout.

Ariana Bravo is back in the paddock hosting coverage for our colleagues at Formula 1, and she is joined today by Jonathan Noble (F1 Editor, motorsport.com) to discuss if this new format was a success.