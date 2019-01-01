Learn About Motorsport Regulation Changes with AVL RACING
Jul 21, 10:00 AM
What opportunities and challenges lay in the evolution of regulations in the global motorsport landscape? What are the required tools and methodologies to address these?
Listen into the newest episode of the Autosport Podcast with our AVL RACING experts to find out.
Martyn Lee is joined by Michael Peinsitt, Skill Team Leader Racing and Martin Monschein, Global Business Segment Manager Racing.
Find out more at: www.avl.com/racing
#ad
