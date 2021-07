Alex Kalinauckas and Matt Kew are joined by Jaguar Racing’s Sam Bird to preview the London E-Prix double-header this weekend. Rounds 12 and 13 take place on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th July at the EcXeL exhibition centre. Bird is racing on home soil for the first time since Formula E visited Battersea Park in 2016 and goes into the event leading the drivers championship with 81 points.