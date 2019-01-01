Remembering Carlos Reutemann with John Watson

12-times F1 race winner Carlos Reutemann died at the age of 79 earlier this month.



Carlos Reutemann raced in Formula 1 for Brabham, Ferrari, Lotus and Williams. He won 12 grands prix and, although he came within touching distance of the title, he was never crowned world champion.



On today's podcast he is remembered by two people who knew him well. Marcus Simmons (Deputy Editor, Autosport) is joined by five-time Grand Prix winner John Watson, and Argentinian journalist Tony Watson.





Read: