Silverstone Classic Preview - The cars we've raced there

This weekend is the largest historic motorsport of the year, as we prepare for three days of track action at the Silverstone Classic. Before he travelled to the event Kevin Turner (Chief Editor, Autosport) was joined by two guests who have raced there in previous years - Marcus Pye and Ben Anderson. Ben shares his memories of racing a Chevron B37 around Silverstone, and all compare their favourite circuit layouts over the years. Also as it's the 60th Anniversary of the Jaguar E-Type, we recently put Ben in two examples at Brands Hatch to tell us about the experience.