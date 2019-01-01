Hungarian GP Qualifying Report
Jul 31, 08:59 PM
Ariana Bravo is joined by Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) to talk about today's action. It resulted in a relatively predictable top 3 positions but we won't say what order - no spoilers!
Alex thinks that some teams underperformed today, including one of the front runners not being able to switch on their front tyres in the heat of Hungary.
There was also a flashpoint in the post-qualifying press conference with Max Verstappen getting angry with the moderator for asking about the potential for a first lap incident.
Alex thinks that some teams underperformed today, including one of the front runners not being able to switch on their front tyres in the heat of Hungary.
There was also a flashpoint in the post-qualifying press conference with Max Verstappen getting angry with the moderator for asking about the potential for a first lap incident.