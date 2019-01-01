Hungarian GP Qualifying Report

Ariana Bravo is joined by Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) to talk about today's action. It resulted in a relatively predictable top 3 positions but we won't say what order - no spoilers!



Alex thinks that some teams underperformed today, including one of the front runners not being able to switch on their front tyres in the heat of Hungary.



There was also a flashpoint in the post-qualifying press conference with Max Verstappen getting angry with the moderator for asking about the potential for a first lap incident.