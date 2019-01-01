Three Motorsport Stories You Need To Know

This week's edition of Autosport magazine is now on the shelves (and the doormats of subscribers) so Tom Howard picked out three of his favourite pieces to discuss on the podcast today.



Kevin Turner (Chief Editor, Autosport) examines British F1 team BRM and their last hurrah. Marcus Simmons (Deputy Editor, Autosport) talks to BTCC title contender Jake Hill on his passion for all things motorsport. And Tom looks at WRC and the hybrid Ford Puma they hope will get them back at the front of rallying.



