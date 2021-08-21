Le Mans Is Back! What You Need To Know Before This Weekend

James Newbold is joined by sportscar legend Gary Watkins to preview the 89th running of the world's most famous endurance event.



The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours marks the dawn of a new era for the world's oldest and most famous endurance race, as the Hypercar class replaces LMP1 as the top of the endurance racing pyramid. Toyota goes into the event aiming to take a fourth straight victory, having been the dominant force at Le Mans since the withdrawal of Porsche in 2017. Whilst they might be favourites, Gary explains why you shouldn't be surprised if Glickenhaus pull off an unlikely victory.



When is the Le Mans 24 Hours?



Date: Saturday 21st August 2021 – Sunday 22nd August 2021



Start time: 3:00pm BST, 4:00pm local time



