Le Mans Review - How Toyota avoided another "game over" moment
Aug 24, 02:59 PM
15A fourth consecutive Toyota victory was by no means certain as, with hours to spare, the #7 car was secretly hiding a potential show stopping issue. Tom Howard talks to our man at the track, Gary Watkins, to find out how Toyota avoided a repeat of previous fuel pickup issues. A podium for Alpine sets them up well for the future, and some strong times for the Glickenhaus cars showed they were on the pace when the track conditions suited them.
All that and a lot more on today's Autosport podcast. You can read all our coverage of Le Mans here: https://www.autosport.com/le-mans/
