Belgian GP Practice Report
Aug 27, 05:43 PM
Formula 1 teams are back in action after the summer break and today was two practice sessions which told us quite a lot about the possible form. Ariana Bravo is joined by Jonathan Noble (F1 Editor, motorsport.com).
There’s good news for drivers who have been able to announce contract extensions, and bad news for teams who are facing the prospect of grid penalties as they exceed their allocation of three power units for the season. The midfield battle looks tight once again, and can Alpine keep their momentum of a victory last time out?
