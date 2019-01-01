Belgian GP Race Review

Calling Sunday’s track action a ‘race’ is stretching the definition according to many of those who sat through hours of delays, only to see the absolute minimum done to achieve a result. However, an official classification and podium ceremony was held after the shortest race in the history of Formula 1®.



Despite that, there’s a surprising amount of questions our readers and listeners want answered. Listen to today’s podcast as Ariana Bravo is joined by Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport) and Jess McFadyen (Director of Digital Strategy, Motorsport Network) to discuss a controversial day.