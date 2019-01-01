ThinkingFoward: Mattia Binotto on why sustainable fuels are “a big deal”

Formula One will have new power units from 2025 that will run on 100% sustainable fuels. So how big a change is that going to be? As great as the shift from V8s to hybrids? And while many governments around the world seem to speak today only of electric cars as the future, how powerful a message will Formula One be sending that the future of cars and mobility doesn't have to be all-electric?



To help us answer this, we spoke to Scuderia Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto and his F1 fuel partner István Kapitány, Shell’s Global Executive Vice president for mobility.



