Gravel Notes: Molly Taylor on Extreme E and WRC Acropolis Rally Greece

On today's Autosport podcast, we're bringing you something from our sister podcast channel Gravel Notes. Tom Howard talks to Molly Taylor who is currently competing in Extreme E and this weekend's WRC Acropolis Rally Greece.



Molly reveals how a facetime call from Nico Rosberg got her interested in Extreme E, how successful female drivers can inspire a generation of young girls who see them as role models, and she previews this the WRC action this weekend.