Tonio Liuzzi On His F1 Career and Monza Preview

What better way to get in the mood for an Italian Grand Prix at Monza, than an Italian who has driven the track. We’re joined by Vitantonio Liuzzi. Enjoying drives for the newly birthed Red Bull Racing team, Toro Rosso, Force India and HRT, on the podcast today he looks back at a Formula 1 career which he says was often defined as being in the right place at the wrong time.



Tonio talks about what it's like to race at Monza with the passion of the fans behind you, his best lap around Monza, why he credits Michael Schumacher as the key to his early success, the events which stopped him from rising up to be a team leader in a main Red Bull seat and remembering the famous Turn 1 crash which took out Nico Rosberg.



Finally he tells us why 2010 was the year he drove most of the season with just one hand on the wheel, and his duties this weekend as an FIA steward.